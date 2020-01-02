Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home
Hillsdale, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home
Hillsdale, MI
Donna J. Bognar


1965 - 2019
Donna J. Bognar Obituary
Donna Jean Bognar, age 54, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson after a four year courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 8, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio to James and Marian (Winter) Judit. Donna married Tony Bognar on November 21, 1987, and he survives.

A memorial service for Donna Bognar will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Rob Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery in Moscow Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to .

Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to read the full obituary and share online memories with the family.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 2, 2020
