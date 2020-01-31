|
Donna J. Overmyer, 80 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born April 4, 1939, in Monroe, Donna was the daughter of the late William L. and Ethel Lorine (Boldin) Price. Donna was a 1957 graduate of Monroe High School, where she was a cheerleader.
On April 20, 1987, Donna married her beloved husband Jay W. Overmyer in Northville, MI. Sadly, he preceded her in death on September 29, 2015, after 28 years of marriage. Her first marriage was to Robert V. Russeau.
Donna became a licensed Realtor in 1990 and sold homes for Gerweck Real Estate. In 1994, she went to work for Haynes Real Estate, now Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate and became an Associate Broker. Donna was a member of the Monroe County Realtor's Association where she once served as the Treasurer and was President in 1997. She was awarded Realtor of the Year in 1996-1997, was a member of the Million Dollar Club and received the Master Award.
Donna was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe, the Monroe Golf & Country Club and a Life Member of the National Women's Council of Realtors. Donna was a very civic minded person and gave so much back to the Monroe Community. A wonderful hostess, she loved to entertain and spend time with friends and family. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed.
Donna is survived by five loving children, Loree Russeau of Monroe, Janene M. Russeau of Denver, CO, Lisa D. Sancrainte of Monroe, Donna J. (Dr. Randall) Kaufman of San Diego, CA, Robert V. (Sarah) Russeau, Jr. of Gregory, MI; three stepchildren, Robert J. Overmyer of Ann Arbor, LeeAnn (Jeff) Smith of Monroe and DeeLynn (Scott) Rivinius of Boca Raton, FL; eleven cherished grandchildren, Robert, Ian, Paige, Jake, Jace, Alec, Marissa, Brock, Maverick, Kyla, and Douglas; a treasured great granddaughter, Mia; and a sister, Edna (Nicholas) Rohan of Venice, FL.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jay, Donna was preceded in death by her stepfather; Charles A. Rudd, a brother; William Price and an infant sister; Hazel.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161. On Saturday, February 1, 2020, she will lie in state at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating her life at 11:00. Fr. Kevin Roelant will be the celebrant. Private interment will be held at LaSalle Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Gabby's Grief Center.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020