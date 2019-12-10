|
|
Donna Jean Poupard, age 86, of Monroe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday December 6, 2019, at her home.
Donna was born on May 3, 1933, to the late Shirley and Irene (Holtz) Pebbles in Monroe, MI. Later on she met the love of her life, Donald Poupard. They were married on September 22, 1952, in San Francisco, CA. They spent over 47 wonderful years together before Donald's passing in 1999.
Donna was a loving and caring mother to her five children. She was a homemaker until her children were older. She then went to work at Monroe Diner. She was a long time waitress there for about 20 years.
Family was a huge part of Donna's life, she enjoyed to be around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to fly and travel to visit her son, who lived out in California and Washington State. Her family recently made it a goal to take her to her dream place. She wanted to visit The Grand Hotel in Mackinaw City and they accomplished it for her.
Beloved mother of Debbie (William) Hinkley, Ronald (Brenda) Poupard, Diane Poupard, and Denise (Christopher) Zabawa. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Donald Poupard, one son: Donald Carey Poupard, two grandchildren: Lindsay Zabawa and Joseph D'Haene, and one brother: William Pebbles.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Wednesday December 11, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 PM. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park on Thursday December 12, 2019 where committal prayers will take place at 1:00 PM. Officiating is Fr. Kevin Roelant.
Memorial donations in honor of Donna are appreciated towards ProMedica Hospice or the Monroe County Humane Society.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 10, 2019