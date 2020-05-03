Donna Jean Armstrong
1937 - 2020
Donna Jean Armstrong, age 82, of Erie, MI, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Vibrant Life Senior Living. She was born July 11, 1937, in Ann Arbor, MI to Herman and Virginia (Arnot) Birchmeier. Donna married the love of her life, James E. Armstrong Sr., on June 22, 1957, in Milan, MI. She was a lunch supervisor for Erie Mason Schools and worked as a bookkeeper for Alan Buckenmeyer, CPA. Donna was an active member of Point Place United Church of Christ for over 60 years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and travel.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jim Sr.; children, Jim Armstrong Jr. and Matt (Anna) Armstrong; grandchildren, Jessica (Carl) Shultz, Jennifer (Dan) Leu, and Delaina Mattaliano; great-grandchildren, Kael Leu, Emerson Shultz, and Jacob Shultz; and former daughter-in-law, Terri Armstrong.

Services for Donna will be held privately. She will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Careline Hospice and Vibrant Life Senior Living for the excellent care they provided to Donna. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made in Donna's memory to Careline Health Group, 113 W. Michigan Ave. Suite 102, Jackson MI 49201, Mustard Seed, 5420 302nd St., Toledo, OH 43611, or Point Place United Church of Christ, 4920 297th St. Toledo, OH 43611.

Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
