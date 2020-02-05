|
Donna J. Patterson, age 66, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home.
Family and friends may visit Rupp Funeral Home Thursday February 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Donna was born May 24, 1953, in Middlesboro, KY. She was the daughter of Conley Runyon and Viola (Turner) Moore. She married Robert Patterson on June 27, 1992, in Onsted, MI. For many years, Donna worked as a cook for many local restaurants but was a proud homemaker for most of her life.
Over the years, Donna enjoyed bargain shopping, cooking for her family, listening to her favorite music, and gardening. She could often be found singing and spending time with her family and beloved grandchildren. Donna found joy in creating memories with her family and will be forever missed by all.
Donna is survived by two sonsm Jessie Dennis of Belleville, MI and Michael Patterson of Monroe; three daughtersm Tracy Moss of Monroe, Lorie Scott of Middlesboro, KY, and Alicia Patterson of Wilbur-By-The-Sea, FL; four brothersm Jeff Moore of Monroe, Greg (Connie) Moore of VA, Alan (Paula) Moore of Oxford, MI, and Arnold Moore, Jr. of Monroe; and three sistersm Betty Owens, Teresa (Dale) Thompson, and Linda (Brian) Martin, all of Monroe. She will be greatly missed by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola Moore; and several aunts and uncles.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution have been politely asked to consider the American Diabetes Association and/or the Monroe Humane Society.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 5, 2020