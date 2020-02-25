|
|
Donna Jean Sachs was born in Monroe, Michigan, on October 1, 1934. She was one of two children from the union of Lawrence and Adeline (Meuhleisen) Gross. Donna attended and graduated from Monroe High School. On July 12, 1952, Donna married Frederick "Fred" Sachs at Grace Lutheran Church, and the couple was blessed with three sons.
Donna was a strong Christian woman. She cared for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. Donna always led by example valuing regular Sunday church attendance to renew her faith. An excellent hostess, guests to the Sachs home were always put at ease feeling comfortable and relaxed. Whenever a visitor arrived, she was quick to ask, "are you hungry?" or "can I get you something to drink?".
Donna enjoyed cooking; having the BEST spaghetti with a red meat sauce that no one could copy. Although, she was more than willing to share her ingredients and even the recipe, her sauce was unmatched due to her "secret". Which was measuring ingredients by taste and not by spoon or cup. Family get-togethers and holidays were special times. Even though her own declining health did not allow her to cook Christmas dinner this past year, she was pleased to have the grandchildren pitch in and make it a success.
Donna Jean Sachs, age 85, of Monroe passed away at 9:03 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Promedica Monroe Hospice. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by two sons: Kim Sachs and Thomas Sachs and one brother: John Gross.
To cherish her memory, Donna leaves her beloved husband of sixty-seven years: Fred Sachs; one son: Larry (Debbi) Sachs; one daughter in law: Dee Sachs; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. Donna also leave a special four-legged friend, her dog, Peanut.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Grace Lutheran Church, 630 North Monroe Street, with Pastor Mark Witte officiating. Procession will follow to Northside Cemetery in Maybee.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to ProMedica Hospice for their exceptional care of Donna.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 25, 2020