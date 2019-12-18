|
|
Donna Jean Willit, age 83, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019, at Fountainview Nursing Home.
Donna was born on October 30, 1936, to the late Lyle and Viola (Kurtz) Hall in Monroe. She went to and graduated from Zion Lutheran High School. Later on, she met the love of her life Wilbur Willit. They got married on October 27, 1962. They spent over 25 wonderful years together before Wilbur's passing in 1987.
Donna used to work at the VFW post 1138 in Monroe as a bar tender for over 18 years. Where she also was a past President of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 1138. Donna was also past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and The Women of the Moose Organization. Besides working at the VFW she also worked at the Monroe County Youth Center as a cook for about eight years.
She was a former member of Grace Lutheran and Zion Lutheran Church in the past years. In her free time Donna enjoyed playing Bingo, coloring, bowling, camping, playing dice and Euchre.
One of Donna's biggest passions was her love for her family. She absolutely enjoyed going to the many family gatherings and spending her time with her loved ones. Her abundance of grandchildren were her world and she cherished each memory with them. Donna was loved by all who met her and she will be sorely missed. She had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved mother of Carol Schuon, Penny (Larry) Absher of FL, Fred (Crystal) Willit, Barb Smith, William (Terrie) Willit, Michael Willit of NC, Michelle (Charles) Willit, Mary (Gerry) Strochine, and Sherry (Dennis) Halleck. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Harry (Marilyn) Hall.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Wilbur Willit, sons: David, Robert, and Joseph Willit, parents: Lyle and Viola Hall, two brothers: Vincent and Robert Hall, and son-in-law: Doug Smith.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Thursday December 19, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 PM. There will be a VFW Auxiliary service on Thursday at 7:00 PM. There will be a funeral service on Friday December 20, 2019, starting at 11 AM at Rupp Funeral Home. Officiating is Pastor Michael Gilbert. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in honor of Donna are appreciated towards the VFW Post 1138 of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019