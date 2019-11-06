|
|
Donna Lee Meier, 76, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence after an illness. She was born in Monroe, MI, a daughter of the late Clifford and Delores Stoner Champagne.
Donna worked for and retired from The Foster Agency as an insurance Adjuster. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was avid about RVing and loved travelling and spending time with her family.
Donna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary Meier; a son, Kurt Meier; daughter, LeeAnn Meier Stricklin (Joe); two granddaughters, Grace and Mary Stricklin; two sisters, Carol Mushing and Jean Woodruff (Mark), both of Monroe, MI; a brother, Skip Champagne (Sherry) of Ida, MI; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with Inurnment to follow at Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 at the funeral home just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1105 48th Avenue, N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 6, 2019