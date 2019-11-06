Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cain Funeral Home
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
843-665-7177

Donna Lee Meier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lee Meier Obituary
Donna Lee Meier, 76, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence after an illness. She was born in Monroe, MI, a daughter of the late Clifford and Delores Stoner Champagne.

Donna worked for and retired from The Foster Agency as an insurance Adjuster. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was avid about RVing and loved travelling and spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary Meier; a son, Kurt Meier; daughter, LeeAnn Meier Stricklin (Joe); two granddaughters, Grace and Mary Stricklin; two sisters, Carol Mushing and Jean Woodruff (Mark), both of Monroe, MI; a brother, Skip Champagne (Sherry) of Ida, MI; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with Inurnment to follow at Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 at the funeral home just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1105 48th Avenue, N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -