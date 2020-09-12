1/1
Donna May Sigler
1939 - 2020
Mrs. Donna May Sigler, 81, of Atlanta, Michigan, died peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on September 8, 2020. She was born in Erie, Michigan, on August 3, 1939, the daughter of Wallace and Viola (Heck) Keeney. Formerly of Redford, Michigan she has resided in Atlanta since 1992.
Donna worked as a registered nurse both for the Montmorency County Sheriff's Department and Tendercare of Gaylord for several years. She was actively involved in her community as well as the Montmorency County Commission on Aging. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Roger. In 1999, they traveled to Alaska and spent two months driving and camping together. She was a collector and enjoyed it thoroughly as a hobby. She raised Labrador retrievers and had a deep love for dogs, most recently Molly, Moxie, Polly, and Jill. She had great pride for her family and valued the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. Donna will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Sigler of Atlanta; children, David (Maryann) Miller of Atlanta; Dawn (Philip) Lawrence of Atlanta; Danielle (Robert) Losert of Brighton; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Marilyn (Ted) Miller of Eerie; 8 stepchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Viola Keeney.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Donna's life on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lewiston; Pastor Steven Thiel officiating. Due to COVID 19 the Church requests service is limited to family. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via www.greenfuneralhomes.com.
I will walk by faith even when I cannot see. 2 Corinthians 5:7

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 12, 2020.
