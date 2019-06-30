|
Donna G. O'Dell, 81, of Milan, MI, died Friday evening, June 21, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 21, 1937, in Highland Park, Michigan to Orlando and Elvira (Wicker) Curio.
Donna graduated from Allen Park High School and then worked as a bookkeeper for J.L. Hudson in downtown Detroit until transferring to the Burroughs Corporation in Northville. She married her soulmate Theodore J. O'Dell on September 19, 1959, at St. Albert The Great Church in Dearborn Heights, Michigan and they moved to Milan in 1971 with their three children. Donna's love for children led her to work as a classroom reading aide (now known as a paraprofessional), initiating the reading program at Brainard Elementary School, in London Township. She later ran an in-home daycare, enriching the lives of many children as the owner/operator of Donna's Teddy Bear Daycare. She also was a youth leader along with her husband Ted at the Marble Memorial United Methodist Church where they have been members for many years.
Most people will remember Donna from her days working at The Christmas Shop in Milan, where she found endless joy helping customers find the perfect gift. She enjoyed spending her spare time growing her vast collection of Dolls and Angels. Donna was a loving person who enjoyed listening to Italian music and sharing her joy with others, she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Theodore Sr., three children: Thomas (Laurie) O'Dell of South Lyon, Linda (Paul) Charles of Ann Arbor, and Ted Jr. (John Granger) of Lansing, four grandchildren: Heather (Robby Gardiner) Charles, Jonathan, Emily and Lilianna, a brother, Louis (Connie) Curio, two sisters: Regina Curio and Alicia (Gino) Holmes, brothers-in-law: Raymond (Donna) O'Dell, Duane (Kathy) O'Dell, and Doug (Kris) O'Dell, sister-in-law, Karen (Jim) Bolz, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother and her brother Rinaldo Curio.
Friends may call at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Friday, July 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Celebration of life service will be held at Marble Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 a.m. with her niece, Rev. Mary Hagley officiating. A procession to Marble Park Cemetery for inurnment will follow. Those desiring may make contributions to Marble Memorial United Methodist Church or the . www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 30, 2019