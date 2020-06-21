Dora M. Hause
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora M. Hause, age 94, of Carleton, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at ProMedica Regional Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on September 16, 1925, in Newport, Michigan, she was the daughter of Oliver and Olive (Lamb) Beaubien. On July 10, 1946, she married William F. Hause in Maumee, Ohio. She had worked at Woodall during WWII and Carleton Pharmacy for a number of years, but her primary life's work was being a homemaker and raising her five children.
Dora was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary 4093 Lifetime Member and Canada Creek Ranch.
She is survived by her sister Anna Rigel and half brother, William Beaubien; daughter Theresa (John) Cullen; sons Michael (Ann) Hause, Floyd (Linda) Hause, Kenneth (Cindy) Hause and Dennis (Joyce) Hause; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with two on the way and 1 great great granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sisters Ada Miller, Elizabeth Weaver, Angeline Trapp, Alice Patricia Beaubien, Doris Gallottia and Barbara Garrett; brothers, Tom and Blaise Beaubien and half brother Donald.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Divine Grace Parish, 2996 W. Labo Road, Carleton, MI 48117; www.stpatscarleton.com.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobcean Funeral Home
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved