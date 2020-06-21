Dora M. Hause, age 94, of Carleton, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at ProMedica Regional Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on September 16, 1925, in Newport, Michigan, she was the daughter of Oliver and Olive (Lamb) Beaubien. On July 10, 1946, she married William F. Hause in Maumee, Ohio. She had worked at Woodall during WWII and Carleton Pharmacy for a number of years, but her primary life's work was being a homemaker and raising her five children.
Dora was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary 4093 Lifetime Member and Canada Creek Ranch.
She is survived by her sister Anna Rigel and half brother, William Beaubien; daughter Theresa (John) Cullen; sons Michael (Ann) Hause, Floyd (Linda) Hause, Kenneth (Cindy) Hause and Dennis (Joyce) Hause; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with two on the way and 1 great great granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sisters Ada Miller, Elizabeth Weaver, Angeline Trapp, Alice Patricia Beaubien, Doris Gallottia and Barbara Garrett; brothers, Tom and Blaise Beaubien and half brother Donald.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Divine Grace Parish, 2996 W. Labo Road, Carleton, MI 48117; www.stpatscarleton.com.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 21, 2020.