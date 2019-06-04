Services Merkle Funeral Service Inc 9156 Summit St Erie , MI 48133 (734) 848-5185 Doris Eighmey

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris Marie Lazette was born January 19, 1931 in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of nine children born from the union of her parents: the late Peter R. Lazette and the late Florence J. Larrow. She attended Monroe High School and graduated with the Class of 1949. She received her spiritual nourishment by attending Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe.

She met and married the love of her life: Raymond Eighmey on April 23, 1955 in Monroe, Michigan. They decided to start a family of their own and together were blessed with eight children. Doris worked hard to support her family by working as a bank teller at First National Security Bank for 20 years until retiring in 1992.

Doris was an independent woman who always knew how to have a good time. She was an avid UofM football fan and always enjoyed her vodka and tonic in the evening.

Above anything, Doris was a woman who loved her family. She was a loving wife and mother and absolutely adored her grandchildren. Her Great Grandaughters: Reagan, Ryleigh and Rowan were the light of her life. She will forever be remembered for her famous muskrat dinners. Her huge heart and loving nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.

Doris Marie Eighmey, age 88 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. Her passing is preceded by her husband of 49 years: Raymond Eighmey; her stepchildren: Neil and Cheryl Eighmey; her brothers: Marvin Lazette, Clayton Lazette and Robert Lazette; and her sisters: Leola Balk, Eileen Duvall, Elizabeth "Betty" Brancheau, Millie Lieto and Patricia Amolsch.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her children: Mike (Amy) Eighmey, Timothy (Julie) Eighmey, Cathy (Terry) Marlow and Kevin Eighmey; her stepchildren: Dr. Darryl (Terri) Eighmey and Karen James; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, MI 48161 241-7070 to be officiated by Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth from Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

Published in Monroe News on June 4, 2019