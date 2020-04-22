|
Doris June Rogers, age 88, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her home under the care of her family, and Hospice.
Born December 13, 1931, in Haleyville, Alabama, Doris was the daughter of Maurice and Dennie (Cain) Burnett. Doris 'often' reminded her five kids, how hard she worked in the cotton fields of Alabama. She was articulate and creative, she worked on the local newspaper of her hometown. Doris was one of 11 children and the first in the family to graduate from Phil Campbell High School in Alabama. She married the love of her life, George Rogers, on July 3, 1972. Doris was full of life, she enjoyed reading and playing Bunco, which she had done with the same Bunco Club for over 50 years, and she loved traveling. She also loved playing the slot machines in Las Vegas. She was always the life of the party. Yes Doris June, it's you this time. You made the obituaries.
Doris leaves to cherish her memory, George, her husband of the past 47 years; her children: Wanda Worley, of Brownstown, Steve Pruitt, Marilyn Pruitt, of Monroe: and Teresa (Robert Keller) Pruitt, of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren: Steven Brad Pruitt, William Worley Jr., Shannon Raymond, and Sharmian Sowards. as well as four great grandchildren: Ronnie Raymond, Toby Raymond, Faith Worley and Angel Harris; a brother Johnny Burnett, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and her "Fur Baby" Misty.
Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents; a son Kenneth Pruitt; a grandson Todd Pruitt, and 9 beloved brothers and sisters.
In accordance with Doris' wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020