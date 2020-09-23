Doris O'Connell, age 95, of LaSalle, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Born February 4, 1925, in New Reigel, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Rosa (Zoeller) Theis. Doris attended and graduated from New Reigel High School. After graduation, Doris attended Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo and graduated with her RN Degree on June 29, 1945, where she worked many years as an RN at Mercy Hospital in Toledo and Monroe.
Doris married Arthur J. O'Connell on February 4, 1950, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Toledo, Ohio. They moved to LaSalle, Michigan in 1954 where they raised their family. When they retired in 1978, Arthur and Doris moved to Port Richey, Florida where they enjoyed 35 years together before moving back to LaSalle in 2003. Arthur and Doris shared 61 beautiful years together.
Doris was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was part of the Altar Society. She was a Lieutenant for the Regency Park Civic Association in Port Richey. She was also a proud member of Catholic Forester for 75 years. She enjoyed working Bingo nights both at St. John and the Monroe Senior Center, as well as Regency Park in Port Richey.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She was known as Gi-Gi by her beloved 14 great-grandchildren. She also loved animals, especially her faithful companion, her Toy Poodle, Blacky.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a son, William O'Connell of Oelrichs, South Dakota; three daughters: Rosemarie Case of LaSalle, MI, Mary O'Connell of Newport, MI., and Carol; (Pat) Miller of Monroe, MI.; six grandchildren: Suzanne (Brian) Rochowiak, Norman (Caitlin) Case, Kristina (Don) Davis, Daniel (Mariel) Case, Christopher Miller and Kasey O'Connell and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur O'Connell; three brothers, Raymond, Clarence and Alvin; four sisters, Laurine, Florence, Eleanora and Frances; and a grandson, David Miller.
Doris will lie in state at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following the Mass at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Shriners, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
