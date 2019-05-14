Home

Doris Spurlock


Doris Spurlock Obituary
Doris Ruth Spurlock, age 83, of East Tawas, MI, entered Heaven's gates on May 10, 2019. She was born to the late Hazen John McCauley and Olive Elizabeth Walkmaster on December 10, 1935.
Doris married Billy G. Spurlock on August 1, 1953. Early in their marriage, they lived in several Downriver communities where they started their family of seven children. They moved to Carleton in 1972 and lived there for 20 years until retiring to Miscauno Island in Wisconsin. A loving mother and homemaker, Doris enjoyed preparing meals for her family and travelling with her husband. In fact, when Doris and Bill visited Hawaii for their 50th anniversary it marked their travel to all 50 of the United States.
Doris was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Billy G Spurlock. She was also predeceased by her son Billy G Spurlock, Jr., grandson, Patrick Spurlock, Jr. and sister Karen Adrian.
Doris is survived by six children: Mike (Kim) Spurlock, Curt (Debby) Spurlock, Steve (Dorcas) Spurlock, Pat (Regina) Spurlock, Karen (Jerry) Bryant and Jim Spurlock. Doris was the loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 12.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from noon – 8 PM and a funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Michigan Memorial Funeral Home in Flat Rock, MI.
Published in Monroe News on May 14, 2019
