Dorotha Louise (May) Dahl
1954 - 2020
Dorotha Louise Dahl was born on August 3, 1954 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was the only child born from the late Melvin May and the late Norma Jean (Duty) May. She was raised with her brother, whom she shared the same mother. Dorotha was a 1972 graduate of Whitmer High School in Toledo.
To support her family, Dorotha was employed as a bar tender in South Florida, as a flower arranger at North Monroe Greenhouse and as a sales associate at Walmart retiring in 2014.
Dorotha was very independent with a determined spirit. She battled stage four throat cancer in 2002 and won, being cancer free for eighteen years. Dorotha was selfless and had a big heart helping anyone in need, an overall great person. Although she kept her personal life private, she had quite the social life. She was fun to be around and enjoyed having a good time with friends playing Bunko, attending BBQ's, holidays, and family events.
Family was of utmost importance to Dorotha. She loved her children and treasured her grandchildren.
In her younger years, Dorotha raised horses and appreciated the outdoors planting flowers in her garden. She enjoyed traveling and eating out at her favorite restaurants.
In her quiet time, Dorotha could be found watching Court Television or listening to opera music snuggled up with her canine companions Asia and Ozzie or her rabbit Lulu.
Dorotha Louise Dahl, age 65, of LaSalle passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents she is preceded by her son, Louis Allen Cross.
To cherish her memory she leaves her husband of twenty-two years, Joseph Dahl; two children: Elisa (Anthony) Boyer of Monroe and Brandon Dahl of Newport; one brother: Mark "Buddy" Valor of California; four grandchildren: Scott (Paige Brayman), Joseph, Aiden and Jaxson; a niece: Isabella; and many cousins.
Due to current physical distancing restrictions, a celebration of life, and service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070.
Memorial donations are suggested to Humane Society of Monroe. Online guests may leave words of comfort or inspiration, share a photo or make a donation by visiting www.merklefs.com.

Published in Monroe News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
