Dorothy A. Vroman, 89, of Maumee, passed away at Aspen Grove on Aug. 10 under the care of her family and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She had been in declining health for several months.
She was born June 26, 1931, in Albion, Nebraska to Paul and Alice (Jones) Zucker. When she was 3 years old the family moved to Bettsville, Ohio. She was a 1949 graduate of Bettsville High School.
She married Richard Vroman on December 11, 1949, at Zion Reformed Church in Bettsville. They moved to Monroe, MI in 1965, where she was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Big Brothers Big Sisters, serving at one time as president of the board. She worked at Deacon Jones, LaBoe Realty and Herkimer Radio.
A 17-year resident of Maumee, Dorothy played cards at the Senior Center and was a member of St. Luke's Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Petri's Lutheran Church in Toledo.
She is survived by her daughters: Christine (Richard) Bird of Dundee, MI, Charlene (Michael) Trabbic of Temperance, MI, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Reitzel of Port Clinton, OH, and Cheryl (Samuel) Castello of Monroe, MI; seven grandchildren, Paul (Micki) Wierman, Matthew (Jennifer) Wierman, Andrea (Mark) Rittner, Gena (Todd Budd) Keith, Anna (Lloyd) Knapp, Zachary Reitzel and Alex Reitzel; great-grandchildren, Jacob Wierman, Hadley Rittner, Brooklyn Keith, Connor Budd, and Olivia and Sophia Knapp.
She was preceded in death by her husband on February 24, 2010, and her brother, Donald Zucker.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 12-6 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH. Funeral Services will be on Monday, August 17, 2020,at 11 A.M. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Robbie Ketcham. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be held at Smith Cemetery in Burgoon, Ohio. For those who are unable to attend, services will be live streamed on Dorothy's obituary page on www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Auxiliary or a charity of the donor's choice
.