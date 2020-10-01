1/1
Dorothy Ann Evanski
1933 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Evanski, age 87, of Milan, passed away, Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and ProMedica Hospice.
Born September 15, 1933, in Detroit, Dorothy was the daughter of James and Winifred (Higgins) Kane. A graduate of St. Mary's High School in Wyandotte, she married the love of her life, James Evanski, on June 13, 1953. Sadly he preceded her in death November 11, 1995. A dedicated homemaker, Dorothy enjoyed quilting and was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her children: Janet (Kathy Sawyer) Evanski, Rebecca (Robert Betts) Evanski, Karen Evanski and John Evanski; as well as 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Evanski; and a brother, Roger Kane.
A celebration of Dorothy's life had been planned under the direction of the Liedel Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 9061 Raisin St., Maybee. Friends may call Friday from 1pm until 9pm where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from Divine Grace Parish-St. Joseph Chapel in Maybee. Burial will follow next to her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dorothy may be made to ProMedica Hospice.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Martenson Funeral Home - Liedel Chapel
OCT
2
Rosary
06:00 PM
Martenson Funeral Home - Liedel Chapel
OCT
3
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Divine Grace Parish-St. Joseph Chapel
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Grace Parish-St. Joseph Chapel
OCT
3
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
