Mrs. Dorothy B. Harnica (née Henry), of Dundee, MI passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 90.
Born to Edward and Anna Henry in Romulus, MI, Dorothy was raised in Augusta township and graduated from Lincoln High School. She worked at Kaiser Frazer, Detroit Edison, Associated Motors, and Woodall Industries. On August 18, 1951, she married Paul H. Harnica in Silver Springs, MD.
Dorothy enjoyed life on the farm and being a full-time mother and homemaker. She was very skilled at cooking, baking, canning, and gardening. She loved all animals, but especially dogs. Dorothy enjoyed polka and square dancing for many years and also snowmobiling with her family at the cabin in Northern Michigan. Later in life she liked walking, yoga, country line dancing, and caring for her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Paul; daughters Kathy Harnica (Darrell) of Ann Arbor, MI and Maryann Harnica of Roswell, GA; son Paul N. Harnica (Cheryl) of Dundee, MI; grandchildren Holly, Kyle, and Thomas; sister Shirley Chumbley of Ypsilanti, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Harvey Henry of Plymouth, MI.
Arrangements entrusted to Ochalek-Stark Funeral Services of Milan, MI (www.starkfuneral.com/location/milan). A private service has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws With A Cause of Wayland, MI (www.pawswithacause.org), which trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 10, 2020