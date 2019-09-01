Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841

Dorothy Csendes


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Csendes Obituary
Dorothy Mae (Bentley) Csendes

Dec. 25, 1939-Aug. 20, 2019

Dorothy Mae (Bentley) Csendes, 79 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Toledo Hospital. The daughter of Edgar and Aleta (Graves) Bentley, she was born on December 25, 1939, in Toledo, OH.

A graduate of Monroe High School in 1958, Dorothy attended Southern Bible College. She loved singing and sang in many church choirs. A passion for writing, she even published her own book.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Frank; step-daughters, Fran (John) Uhrman and Pat Dart; step-sons, Brian (Bonnie) Csendes and Joe (Karen) Csendes; special niece, Sue Baldwin; siblings, Clara Workman, Sandra (Gerald) Stanton, Royann (Roland) Converse, Esther (Lynn) Crawford, Bonita (John) Waldfogel, Beverly (Mark) Meridew and Stephen (Susan) Bentley as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Bentley and sister Valerie Price.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in The Bedford Church of the Nazarene 7866 Douglas Road, Lambertville, MI 48144. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now