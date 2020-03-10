|
|
Dorothy J. Ducat, 89, of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born March 26, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd and Elsie (Farr) Shadday. A 1948 graduate of Whitmer High School, she married Veryl R. Ducat on April 3, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2012.
Dorothy was employed as the school cafeteria manager for Washington Local Schools (Monac Elementary School) for 15 years, retiring in 1982. She enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending her winters in Florida.
She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Gerald) Heck and Douglas (Brenda) Ducat; sisters, Wanda Page and Patricia Frontz; grandchildren, Doug Ducat, Randy (Megan) Ducat, Deann (Adam) Falkowski, Amanda (Andrew) Marsh, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and Floyd, Jr. Shadday and sisters, Frances Fry and Barbara Jacob.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 10, 2020