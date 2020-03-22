|
Dorothy "Dottie" J. Hoffer
Sept. 10, 1943-March 21, 2020
Dorothy J. Hoffer, known by many as "Dottie", passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 76.
Born September 10, 1943 in Monroe, Dottie was the daughter of the late John and Caroline (Friedline) Brooks. She married Floyd Hoffer in 1963 and he sadly passed away in January of 1980.
For most of her life, Dottie was a homemaker. Later in life, she worked for The Monroe Evening News where she delivered papers throughout the community. It was there that she met her best friend, Cleora Bowman who throughout life showed lots of love and companionship for Dottie.
Over the years, Dottie found joy in watching soap operas, playing online games, and collecting anything and everything related to the spokescandies for M&M'S. Dottie was a giving person and used her skill of knitting to produce blankets for family and friends. During the holidays, Dottie would make cookies for not only her family but anyone that she crossed paths with. She was also a member of the Monroe Moose Lodge #884 and apart of a women's pool league at U&I Bar when in operation years ago. Her presence within the family will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a son: Danny (Jamie) Hoffer; a daughter: Kay Baber; three brothers: Fred Brooks, Harry Brooks, and Bernie Brooks; a sister: Marge Solo; and her beloved friend: Cleora Bowman. Dottie will be missed by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was preceded in death by two daughters: Barbara Hoffer and Loretta Hoffer; as well as a son: Steven Hoffer.
The family would like to thank the staff of ProMedica Hospice for the care and help they have provided during this challenging time.
In accordance with Dottie's wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020