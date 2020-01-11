|
Dorothy Jane Wolfe (Boron Davidson) of Scofield, (Maybee, Michigan), born 03-04-1937 in Ecorse MI, to Lloyd Wolfe and Beatrice Wolfe, went home 01-03-20 on her terms.
Dorothy was a very strong-willed person. You never had to guess where you stood with mom because she always spoke her mind whether you wanted to hear it or not, this made her special to many. She was truly one of a kind. She lived the life, "This is who I am, take it or leave it."
Throughout her time on earth she had many working roles. Anyone who knew Dorothy knew her love for family, gardening, word search, swimming, euchre, hunting, baseball coach, dancing, singing, sewing, crocheting and John Wayne. She is also notably known for her love of The Michigan Lottery.
She is survived by her children Lloyd and Angela Boron (Carleton, MI), Thomas Boron (Apache Junction, AZ) Ken and Deanna Homan "Davidson" (Scofield, MI), grandchildren Wayne, Raymond, Marissa, Michael, Tabitha, Anna, David, Jakob and Alek and 5 great grandchildren with 1 on the way and many nieces and nephews that held a special place in her heart. She also leaves behind many special friends that meant the world to her.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lloyd and Beatrice Wolfe; brother Lloyd (Butch) Wolfe Jr.; and two sisters, Bessie Servey and Lillian Russell.
Instead of having a memorial service, immediately following the funeral service we will have a "potluck" celebration of life when the weather warms up, please be sure to sign the Funeral Registry book.
A celebration of Dorothy's life is being held at the Liedel Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 9061 Raisin St., Maybee. Friends may call Monday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Northside Cemetery.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 11, 2020