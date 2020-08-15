1/1
Dorothy Janice Yaeger
1936 - 2020
Dorothy Janice Yaeger, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born in Monroe County, Michigan on December 3, 1936, to Henry and Alice (Smith) Aaldering.
Dorothy was a home health care aide serving the Bloomington area. She attended Spencer Christian Church and Spencer Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed attending prayer groups and Prime Time at the Nazarene church. Dorothy loved gardening, flowers, bird watching, painting and quilting.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Samuel Yaeger (Diane), Melodie Lane (Steve), and Katherine Newman-Arthur (Dan); two sisters, Mary Alice Zavala and Jeanne Dietering; seventeen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Jackie Eugene Yaeger Jr. and Lewis Lee Yaeger, and one brother John Aaldering.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home, 105 N. Montgomery Street in Spencer, Indiana with Pastor Steve Lane officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.westparrishpedigo.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 15, 2020.
