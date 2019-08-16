|
Dorothy Joyce Poupard, long time resident of Ontario CA, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at her short term home in Willamina OR.
She was 89 years old and was a loving housewife & mother to 4 children (3 boys and a girl).
She enjoyed water color painting and making small clay sculptures.
Survivors include her children, Gary Poupard (Ramona), Kathi Ingalls, Greg Poupard (Debbie) and Chris Poupard (Trisha). Also surviving her are her seven grandchildren and seven great granddaughters.
Viewing will be at Todd Memorial Chapel Claremont, CA, Monday, Aug. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with services following the next day at 11 a.m. and burial at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019