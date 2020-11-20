Dorothy L. Bezeau, age 95 of Monroe, passed away peacefully at Medilodge of Monroe on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Dorothy was born June 15, 1925 in Hamilton, Canada to Alex and Mary (Fortman) Mahn. She married Donald J. Bezeau at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama on June 23, 1945. Dorothy worked in medical records for Mercy Memorial Hospital, retiring in August 1998. She enjoyed dancing, camping, bowling, bingo, gambling and was an avid Detroit Tiger Fan. Dorothy was a member of The Ladies Auxillary at The Eagles Post #2254, Monroe and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroe.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her 9 children: Ronnie Bezeau, Don (Linda) Bezeau, Dennis (Yvonne) Bezeau, Randy (Lydia) Bezeau, Wayne (Pam) Bezeau, Eddie Bezeau (David Pietrzyk), Robert (Michelle) Bezeau, Rich (Kathy) Bezeau and Patty (Tom) Laughlin; 41 grandchildren; 72 great grandchildren; 40 great great grandchildren and sister Betty Adler. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Mary Mahn, daughter Pam Bezeau, son Mike Bezeau, brother Edward Mahn and sister Mary Funk.
Due to current Covid19 restrictions, private family services will take place. The family is planning a gathering for a later date once restrictions have been lifted. The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes is handling arrangements. Those wishing to make a contribution in Dorothy's memory may do so to the charity of their choice
