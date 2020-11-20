1/1
Dorothy L (Mahn) Bezeau
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Bezeau, age 95 of Monroe, passed away peacefully at Medilodge of Monroe on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Dorothy was born June 15, 1925 in Hamilton, Canada to Alex and Mary (Fortman) Mahn. She married Donald J. Bezeau at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama on June 23, 1945. Dorothy worked in medical records for Mercy Memorial Hospital, retiring in August 1998. She enjoyed dancing, camping, bowling, bingo, gambling and was an avid Detroit Tiger Fan. Dorothy was a member of The Ladies Auxillary at The Eagles Post #2254, Monroe and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroe.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her 9 children: Ronnie Bezeau, Don (Linda) Bezeau, Dennis (Yvonne) Bezeau, Randy (Lydia) Bezeau, Wayne (Pam) Bezeau, Eddie Bezeau (David Pietrzyk), Robert (Michelle) Bezeau, Rich (Kathy) Bezeau and Patty (Tom) Laughlin; 41 grandchildren; 72 great grandchildren; 40 great great grandchildren and sister Betty Adler. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Mary Mahn, daughter Pam Bezeau, son Mike Bezeau, brother Edward Mahn and sister Mary Funk.
Due to current Covid19 restrictions, private family services will take place. The family is planning a gathering for a later date once restrictions have been lifted. The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes is handling arrangements. Those wishing to make a contribution in Dorothy's memory may do so to the charity of their choice. To share a memory or leave an online condolence please visit www.allore.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved