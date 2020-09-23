Dorothy Mae Webb was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky. She was one of twelve children born from the union of Matt MacArthur and Eva (Wilbar) Webb Sr.
She moved with her husband and children from Portsmouth, Ohio to Monroe in the 1960s. Shortly after they settled in Monroe, Dorothy became a Certified Nurse's Assistant. She was very proud of being employed for over 30 years at Mercy Memorial Hospital. As a labor and delivery assistant, she aided in delivering two of her grandchildren. She was very well respected in her occupation, some of the doctors even referred to her as the boss.
Dorothy was a shopper and she relished shopping trips with her daughters and traveling back to her roots, in Kentucky and visiting the Smokey Mountains. She cherished spending time with family, especially when she could hang out with her grandchildren.
Dorothy Mae Binder, age 82, of Monroe passed away September 19, 2020, at 7:42 p.m. at Wellspring Lutheran Services, Monroe.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her parents; her first husband, Harlan Vogler; her second husband, Robert Binder; siblings, Ogle Webb, Moss Webb, Hubert Webb, Paris Webb, Geraldine Webb, W.H. Webb, Jimmy Lee Webb, Alta Webb and Helen Gibson.
To cherish her memory, she leaves four daughters, Eva (Michael) Mason, Kathy (Tommy) Marlow, Carolyn (Nazario) Espada and Tammy (Jeff) Cutlip; sister, Loretta Kabashi; brother: Matt (Laura) Webb, Jr.; nine grandchildren, Rebecca (Ryan) Masserant, Christy (Steven) Masserant, Mikey (Samantha) Mason, Amy (Alvin) Bond, Daniel Marlow, Angie Reese, Stephen (Nichole) Reese, Samantha (Radis) Russeau and D.J. Cutlip; seventeen great grandchildren, Zackary, Lindsay, Alyssa, Brady, Jermane, Kailie, Nathan, Issac, Annaka, Richie, Brendon, Mackenzie, Gabriella, R.J., Ty James, Kaisley and Sadie.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday September 23, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A private celebration of her life will take place on Thursday September 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Sam McCormick of Monroe Outreach Assembly of God, officiating. The family would like to thank the A Wing staff at Wellspring Lutheran Services for going above and beyond the standard care of Dorothy. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.