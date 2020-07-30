Dorothy Marie Gerard, 89, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Dorothy was born to Wayne and Dorothy (Grosefson) Clark on January 10, 1931 in Ida.

Dorothy has long been referred to as "Grandma" to all and anytime someone asked her name, she always replied as such. If you tried to call her Dorothy, she would often accidentally ignore you as she didn't recognize you were trying to get her attention. She was loved by everyone she met and adopted everyone as her own. An active and outgoing person, Dorothy enjoyed being with friends, happy to be out and about playing trivia, exploring new places and visiting with friends, while always being dressed to the 9's.

Dorothy loved Hallmark movies and enjoyed every episode of Sons of Anarchy and Game of Thrones. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting, doing laundry and doing the dishes. Dorothy also loved her Heavenly Father and had a huge heart and shared that love with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Clark, sons David and Mark Gerard, grandson Brant Gerard, granddaughter Kimberly Gerard, great-granddaughter Dorothy Gerard, and her husband of 46 years, John.

Dorothy is survived by her sons Paul and Michael Gerard, daughter Arletta (Jim) Mason, brothers Howard and John (Dee) Clark, sister Phyllis Jones, grandchildren Jennifer (Corey) Roth, Michelle (Darby) Pruitt, Sharron (William) Roebuck, Brian (Diane) Gerard, Earl (Roberta) Gerard, Nicholas Gerard, great-grandkids Alexander and Ian Roth; Darby Pruitt Jr.; Carinna and William Roebuck III; Paula and Brian Gerard Jr.; Samantha Palm; Victoria, Brooklyn, Dalton, and Bethany Gerard; and great-great-grandchildren, Eli Gerard, Anyiah Cochenour, and Bellamy Quirk. She will be missed for years to come, but many stories and memories will be shared of the laughs, and adventures that were made together with the world's best Grandma.

Dorothy will be laid to rest with her loving husband, John, in Roselawn Memorial Park, in LaSalle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store