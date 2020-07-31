Sister Dorothy McDaniel, IHM, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at IHM Senior Living Community, Monroe. She was 86.

Dorothy June McDaniel was born June 14, 1934, to Harry and Loretta (Bergman) McDaniel in Flint, Mich. She attended grade schools in Holly: Newark Country School and Holly Public School; and Holly High School. She transferred and graduated from St. Mary Academy, Monroe, after wanting to attend a Catholic high school. Dorothy entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe) on Aug. 21, 1952, and received the name Sister Harold Marie.

After earning a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College, Sister Dorothy immersed herself in the IHM educational mission. She taught elementary grades and later specialized in the sciences for the secondary and collegiate levels across Detroit and the surrounding area at St. Agnes, Epiphany, Gesu, Immaculata, St. Martin, Marygrove College and St. Stephen. Sister Dorothy furthered her education, earning a Master of Science degree at St. Louis University (Missouri). Her ministry continued at Shrine High School, Royal Oak; Immaculata High School and St. Agatha High School, Detroit; and Bishop Foley High School, Madison Heights.

Sister Dorothy was elected to serve her community beginning in 1979, first as Provincial Treasurer, then as Provincial of the Northeast Province. In 1988, she was elected President, serving through 1994. She was dedicated and well-regarded in community and religious life, both locally and regionally.

Following her presidency, Sister Dorothy resumed teaching at Herlong Cathedral School, Detroit; Ladywood High School, Livonia; and several years in a part-time capacity at Henry Ford Community College, Dearborn; and Marygrove College. During this time, she resided in Taylor.

Sister Dorothy cultivated her interests through volunteer commitments such as countering animal cruelty and advocating for sustainable food production. She was an ardent supporter of community supported agriculture and served on the IHM Organic Garden Advisory Committee. She moved to the IHM Motherhouse in 2011 and continued to engage with community members, special interests and volunteer opportunities until her health declined.

Sister Dorothy is survived by brothers, George and Harold, many nieces and nephews and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by sisters, Nettie Lee Rickerman and Bobbie Jean Zenoni, and brother, Donald G. McDaniel.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Aug. 3. Arrangements were under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

