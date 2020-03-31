|
|
Dorothy Patricia McCreary was born on February 3, 1947, in Fork Ridge, Tennessee. She was one of eight children born from the union of the late John McCreary and the late Hazel (Hatfield) McCreary. Dorothy attended Southwestern High School in Detroit.
For fifteen years, Dorothy, was employed as a Custodian for the Woodhaven-Brownstown School District. She would retire in 2011.
Dorothy loved her Lord and Savior, receiving her spiritual nourishment as a faithful member of Taylor Center Baptist Church in Taylor.
Dorothy had a sweet spirit about her and was a friend to all. She kept active serving her community through the church and attending its' many events along with volunteering at The Monroe Center for Healthy Aging. Her services were so appreciated by others, that she earned the Humanitarian Award from the center. In her younger years, Dorothy loved planting in her flower garden, caring for her house plants, crocheting and sewing quilts.
Family was most important to Dorothy and she looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As of lately, Dorothy enjoyed doing puzzles and playing board games with her many friends who will genuinely miss her.
Dorothy Patricia Younger, age 73, passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Mable Kehres. In addition to her parents she is preceded by a brother-in-law, Terry Demmick.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her seven children: Loretta (Paul) Miller of Monroe, Beth (Jay) Henke of Salem, Illinois, Patricia Kathleen Sullivan of Ina, Illinois, Charity (Matt) Settle of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Faith Snyder of Osburn, Idaho, Jonathan (Brandi) Younger of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Nathan (Ashley) Younger of Taylor, Michigan; seven siblings: Vivian Kerns of Columbia, Tennessee, Helen (Tim) Bortz of Columbia, Tennessee, Brenda (Jim) McPherson of Melvindale, Linda Demmick of Melvindale, Rodger (Rosemary) McCreary of Monroe, Michael McCreary of Monroe, and Wayne (Judy) McCreary of Monroe; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Hank Nock.
Due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, a private gathering and funeral service were held at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 with her son, Brother Jonathan Younger of Christ Love Family Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Monroe Center for Healthy Aging. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 31, 2020