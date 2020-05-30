Dorothy R. Wannemacher
Aug. 31, 1919-May 28, 2020
Dorothy Romana Wannemacher, age 100 of Monroe, passed away the evening of Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Dorothy was born August 31, 1919, in Leipsic, OH, to the late Joseph and Mary (Schmenk) Scheckelhoff. She married Waldon G. Wannemacher on October 6, 1951, at St. James Catholic Church in Toledo, OH. Dorothy's brother, Monsignor Raymond H. Scheckelhoff, officiated the service. Sadly, Waldon passed away on July 22, 1987. Before her marriage, Dorothy worked at Federal Motor Truck Co. in Detroit, and Detroit Stoker Co. in Monroe. After her marriage, she became a full-time homemaker and mother, loving and caring for her husband and children.
Dorothy was a long-time member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, being heavily active as a member of the Christian Women (formerly Altar Society), choir, and a lay communion minister to the sick for many years. She was also a member of the Frenchtown and Monroe Senior Citizens. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, crafts, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter: Ellen, of Monroe, MI; a son: Paul (Susan) of Toledo, OH; three grandchildren: Jennifer Schoenherr of Bluffton, SC, Erica (Bryan) Ulin of Oak Park, IL and John Wannemacher of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 9am-11am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 502 W. Front Street, Monroe, MI, on Saturday June 6, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 11am. Father Philip Ching, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.
In accordance with social distancing regulations, there are only 40-50 people allowed inside the church, all of whom must wear masks and maintain 6ft apart. There are only 10 people allowed inside the chapel at the cemetery for the entombment. The church and cemetery both thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Dorothy's honor to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The Rupp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to the family can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
