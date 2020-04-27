|
|
Douglas James MacDonald II was born in Dearborn, Michigan on December 19, 1974. He was one of five children born from the union of Douglas James MacDonald I and Joanne (Bejczy) MacDonald.
Jim as he was known, attended Airport Community Schools graduating from the high school with the Class of 1992.
Jim was an extremely hard worker and for many years he was employed as a union pipefitter and welder. He also enjoyed toiling on his parents' farm, planting and harvesting crops for them.
Although Jim loved to work, in his spare time he liked to spend his time with friends and family but mostly with his two boys whom he loved very much. He enjoyed playing a round or two of golf whenever he could. He was a fan of Michigan football and also NASCAR. His afternoon weekends would often be spent sitting in front of the television and relaxing.
Jim had a wonderful sense of humor. He was quite the jokester and loved to make people laugh and tease them. Jim could always be counted on to be there for anyone that needed help.
Douglas James "Jim" MacDonald II, age 45 of Monroe, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor after a short battle with renal failure.
His passing was preceded by a sister: Joanne MacDonald.
To cherish his memory Jim leaves his two young sons: Jake MacDonald and Tyler MacDonald, both of Ohio; his parents: Douglas James and Joanne MacDonald I of Dundee; two sisters: Julaynne MacDonald of Britton and Jackie MacDonald of Dundee; one brother: Joshua MacDonald of Dundee; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his four-legged companion, Siberian Huskey: Rocky.
Due to social gathering restrictions, a private gathering and funeral service were held at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee, 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. Pastor Mark S. Flory of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Petersburg officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation by visiting the CROWDFUNDING page at www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020