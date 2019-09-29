Home

Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185

Douglas James Scott


1960 - 2019
Douglas James Scott Obituary
Douglas James Scott was born on December 24, 1960, in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was one of two sons born from the union of the late Douglas Scott and the late Mary (Woodring) Clausen. Doug was a member of the 1979 graduating class of Chillicothe High School. He would later attend college courses to further his education.

As a young man, Doug enjoyed reading and looked forward to playing weekly board games with his family. For many years, Douglas supported himself employed by the Chrysler Corporation at the Dundee Engine Plant.

Doug was a private man and didn't mind keeping to himself. He had a passion of astronomy and enjoyed learning about the stars and planets. He was a wealth of knowledge and could often point many out by name while gazing into the night sky. his free time, he liked playing scrabble with his niece and also playing his Play Station.

Douglas James Scott, age 58, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home. His passing was preceded by his parents.

To cherish his memory, Douglas leaves behind his brother; Martin (Suk) Scott of Monroe, Michigan, his niece; Elizabeth (Tyler) Johnson also of Monroe, Michigan and his Aunt Sue Weingard of Chillicothe, Ohio.

No public services are planned and private services have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185.

Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
