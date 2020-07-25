1/1
Durell Walter Scott
1941 - 2020
Durell Walter Scott, 79 years, of Dundee, MI, died Wednesday July 22, 2020, in his residence under the care of Elara Hospice. There will be a private memorial gathering at a later date. Cremation has occurred.
Born July 9, 1941, in Dundee, MI, Durell was the son of Walter and Margret (Hutchison) Scott. He was a 1959 Dundee High School graduate later earning his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from Michigan State University in 1963. He married Eloise Hickman on September 15, 1962, in Rea, MI. He worked for Sweepster Corp, Dexter, MI, for 14 years later owning and operating Scott Enterprises for 20 years, retiring in 2015. He loved fishing, hunting and auctions.
Survivors include his wife Eloise; children, Keith Scott, Vicky (Chuck) Loveland, Ann Scott; a sister, Eudora Judit; grandchildren, Danielle Scott, Jenna Scott, Amy Miller, Eric Loveland, Lelana Rakebrand, Gray Rakebrand, Ashton Rakebrand, Ainsleigh Rakebrand and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Brady Wallen. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dale and Dallas Scott and Delores Schultz.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The American Parkinson Disease Association.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
