Dwayne Louis Zaorski, age 64, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday October 10, 2019, at home.
Dwayne was born on September 17, 1955, to the late Stanley and Gertrude (Washon) Zaorski in Detroit, Michigan. He came from a large family of 8 children total. Later on he met and married his past companion, Donna Zaorksi, at River Rouge Free Baptist Church in 1990.
Dwayne started working in landscaping with his uncle coming out of school. Afterwards he went into the roofing and construction business as a laborer. Lastly he worked in the boat yard doing a number of different things.
Dwayne was a jack of all trades- he loved working with his hands and could fix anything if needed repair. He loved working on cars- doing any kind of maintenance on them. One of his favorite cars he had was his light blue Cadillac. He cherished it with all the years that he had it. He also enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing in his free time.
Beloved father of Dwayne (Jackie) Wilson, Jeremy (Kristina) Newby, and Dwayne Zaorski Jr. Loving grandfather of Sergei Wilson, Tyler Newby, and Christian Newby. Dearest brother of Jean Mosley, Jane Smith, Starlene (Steve) Showatler, April (James) Mayo, Deeon (Michael) Ringel, and Shawn (Josie) Zaorski. Preceded in death by one brother: Stanley Zaorski.
Everyone is invited to a memorial service that will take place on Monday October 21, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Monroe (1602 N. Custer Road, Monroe) at 11 AM in honor of Dwayne. Rev. Cindy Semran will officiate.
