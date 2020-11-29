Dwight D. Sachs, age 84, of Carleton, MI, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Medilodge of Monroe. His passing was due to complications of dementia and Covid-19.
Dwight was born in his grandmother's home in Carleton on July 6, 1936. He was the son of the late Leonard and Evelyn (Haines) Sachs. He attended Erie and Monroe Public Schools before marrying Gail M. Evans on July 31, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Monroe.
Dwight spent most of his working career as a meat cutter for Midwest, Danny's, Gruber's, and Foodtown before retiring in 1998.
Dwight was a member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church where he formerly served as an usher, and the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 876. For several years he donated his time at the Holy Ghost Fair Booth during the annual Monroe County Fair. Dwight enjoyed tinkering in his garage and wintering with his wife in Fort Myers, Florida.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gail Sachs; daughter, Denise Morse of Carleton; sister, Dolores Glass of Oregon, OH; three grandchildren, Christopher Morse, Nickolas (Jenna) Morse, and Ashley Morse; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Keith Morse, II and Nathan Gooch; and a son-in-law, Keith Morse.
Due to current Covid-19 safety precautions and attendance limitations, visitation and funeral services will be privately attended by family at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. The church pastor, Rev. D. Lee Cullen will officiate followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral and burial arrangements.
For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in memory of Dwight, the family suggests supporting Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.
