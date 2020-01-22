|
Earlene A. Ferguson, age 87, of Carleton, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at IHM Health Care Center in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on May 28, 1932, in Newport, Michigan, she was the daughter of Edward and Florence (LaFeve) Wiseman. On June 2, 1956, she married Roy W. Ferguson in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carleton, MI.
She was employed with Calgon in Rockwood, Michigan as a Machine Operator for 34 years until retiring in 1990.
Earlene was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Church, Carleton, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Dorothy Yacko-MacPherson; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Hanson and John Yacko.
She is survived by her brother, Earl (Gerry) Wiseman; sister, Betty Hanson; brother-in-law, David MacPherson; nephews, Greg (Annette) Savage and John (Dolores) Yacko; nieces Deborah Wiseman, Lisa Granados, Sandra (Gordon) Schlegel, Shelley Martin and Carla Schock; many great nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Divine Grace Catholic Church on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. She will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Father Michael Woroniewicz will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Divine Grace Catholic Church.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 22, 2020