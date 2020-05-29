Edith Irene Layman, 92 yrs, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Petersburg, MI, died Tuesday May 26, 2020, in Fountain View of Monroe, MI. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Born November 24, 1927, in Britton, MI. Edith was the daughter of Walter and Edith (Bausman) Bruckner. She married Carl Layman on December 25, 1947 in Petersburg, MI. Carl died in 1975. Edith was a janitor at Summerfield High School retiring in 2004. She was a member of Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI, The Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 6509, Petersburg, MI and loved bingo, bowling, genealogy, garage sales and especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her daughters, Mary Null and Rita (William) Rousseau; brother, Charles (Alice) Bruckner; sister, Kay Rice; grandchildren, Shelly Coopshaw, David Kreger, Rebecca Smith, Melissa Smith, Aaron (Jenny) Smith, Sarah Gibson and great-grandchildren, Craig, Hannah, Adam, Allison, Bennet and Corbin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband a daughter, Ann Marie Layman; siblings, Patricia Bundy, Carl (Etta) Bruckner and brother-in-law, Bob Rice.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 6509 Petersburg, MI.
Thank you to the staff nurses and special friend Ann at Fountain View of Monroe for the special care and compassion shown during this time.
Published in Monroe News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.