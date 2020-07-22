Edith S. Maniaci, age 94, of Monroe, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born August 1, 1925, in Monroe, Edith was the daughter of the late Lon F. and Martha J. (Sulfridge) Henry. She married Samuel J. Maniaci February 16, 1946, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on September 7, 2002.
Edith was a 1943 graduate of Monroe High School. She had been employed as a clerk at both Kresge's and Federal Department Store. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Edith is survived by her brother Bige C. Henry of Monroe and many nieces and nephews, including Edward (Misty) Henry of Monroe and Allyce Henry – Paselk of Ida who had helped care for Edith for several years.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James A., Ethard B. and Monroe F. Henry.
Family and friends may visit Friday July 24, 2020, from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held and burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. All guests are asked to follow the Governor's New Executive Order requiring face coverings to be worn in buildings and to also practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
