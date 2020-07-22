1/1
Edith S. Maniaci
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith S. Maniaci, age 94, of Monroe, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born August 1, 1925, in Monroe, Edith was the daughter of the late Lon F. and Martha J. (Sulfridge) Henry. She married Samuel J. Maniaci February 16, 1946, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on September 7, 2002.
Edith was a 1943 graduate of Monroe High School. She had been employed as a clerk at both Kresge's and Federal Department Store. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Edith is survived by her brother Bige C. Henry of Monroe and many nieces and nephews, including Edward (Misty) Henry of Monroe and Allyce Henry – Paselk of Ida who had helped care for Edith for several years.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James A., Ethard B. and Monroe F. Henry.
Family and friends may visit Friday July 24, 2020, from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held and burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. All guests are asked to follow the Governor's New Executive Order requiring face coverings to be worn in buildings and to also practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved