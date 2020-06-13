Edmund "Roscoe" Zeiler, 88, of Temperance, MI passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family, six years to the day after the death of his beloved wife, Mary. He was born August 9, 1931, in Toledo, OH, the second of nine children to the late Edmund and Opal (Wilson) Zeiler.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950 and the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1957. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.

In 1955 he started his business with a backhoe and dump truck, E. R. Zeiler Excavating. November 9, 1957, he married Mary Margaret Hepner and they worked together while raising their four children. Roscoe taught the value of hard work and was an inspiration and mentor to many. ERZ Inc. continues to thrive today with the second and third generation of his family, his daughter and two grandsons.

Edmund's life was centered around charity, giving to many causes he believed in. He was a Charter member and past president of The Bedford Lions Club and The Knights of Columbus #8902. Also a Charter member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, he put God and family first and attended church every day. A dedicated blood donor, he was proud to achieve a lifetime donation of 369 pints.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cindy (Kent) Cousino, Lisa Zeiler (Keith Hartford), Katie (Doug) Snyder; 13 grandchildren, Amanda (Ashe) Britton, Alisha (Josh) Laroy, James Lingle, Laura (Michael) Bloom, Joseph Szajna, Alicia Szajna, Michael Szajna, Scotty Szajna, Katelynn Lingle, Megan Lingle, Eric Lingle, Tyler Johnston, Skylar Johnston; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Holmes, Robert (Sharon) Zeiler, John "Jack" (Judy) Zeiler, Carol Matthews, Sharon (Tom) Beres, Cheryl (Ed) Lavoy, Harry (Lila) Hepner; wife of his late son, Shirley Zeiler. Along with his wife, Mary and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeff and siblings, Michael, Richard, Paul, Dick Holmes, Pat Zeiler, Diane Zeiler, and Nate Matthews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. A funeral procession will follow to his home where a celebration of his life will be held. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations are suggested to the Bedford Lions Club.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store