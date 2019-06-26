|
Edna Giraud, 91, of Hernando, MS, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Ed" Giraud.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie Giraud of Hernando; sons, Henry Giraud (Susan) of Rockwood, MI, Brian Giraud (Karen) of Hernando; four grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Interment will be in Michigan Memorial Cemetery in New Boston, MI.
Published in Monroe News on June 26, 2019