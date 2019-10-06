|
Edna Louise Upchurch was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 12, 1955. She was one of fourteen children born from the union of the late James Upchurch and the late Dixie (Reed) Upchurch. She attended Monroe Schools.
Edna would be blessed with the birth of three children: Jeff, April, and Bruce. She nurtured the needs of her family as a homemaker. Edna loved to spend time with her family and later in life she would be blessed with nine grandchildren whom she also cherished.
Edna loved to socialize. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She also liked to watch television. Her favorite shows were that of: "The Voice", "The Price is Right", and "Wheel of Fortune".
Edna Louise Johnson, age 64, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, September 30, 2019. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by a brother: Michael Upchurch.
To cherish her memory she leaves two sons: Jeff Johnson of Monroe and Bruce Johnson of Clarksville, Tennessee; one daughter: April Marie (Franco) Lopez of Manchester, Tennessee; twelve siblings: Christopher (Vicki) Upchurch of Lawrenceville, Georgia, James (Lorraine) Upchurch of Erie, Michigan, William (Jolene) Upchurch of Erie, Michigan, Mary Ann Chapman of Erie, Michigan, Kenneth Upchurch of Erie, Michigan, Paul Upchurch of Erie, Michigan, Sandra (Robert) Murray of Coldwater, Michigan, Charles (Julie) Upchurch of Erie, Michigan, Christine Upchurch of Hudson, Florida, Thomas Upchurch of Erie, Michigan, Ronald Upchurch of Lambertville, Michigan, and Juanita (Jeffrey) Ingmire of Clearwater, Florida; nine grandchildren: Haylie Allen, Ryan Trombley, Brooklyn Johnson, Karsyn Johnson, McKenzie Sandoval, Luis Cardona, Lillianna Aparicio, Carlos Aparicio, and Noah Jude Foster-Johnson; and a host of other family including nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 6:00pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street (734) 317-7199. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 6:00pm also at Merkle's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019