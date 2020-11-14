Edna Pearl Myers
June 24, 1941–Nov. 12, 2020
Edna Pearl Myers was born on June 24, 1941, from union of Russell E. and Gertude M. (Stiles) Matthews. She married Thomas Franklin Smith on December 6, 1957. After his passing, she later married Loren Douglas Myers. For many years, Pearl worked in her family's business, Matthews Bait and Tackle, processing fish for charter boats. She was later employed by Cabela's as a greeter where she developed cherished friendships with her fellow "Cabela's Girls."
Pearl was an active member of Compelled Church in Temperance, Michigan. She hosted many parties for church members in her expansive backyard oasis complete with a large pond, a pavilion, and zip line. Pearl enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, especially "slider" noodles and fried chicken. She made dozens of Christmas cookies every year. Before her passing, Pearl ensured the recipe for her famous apple pie was written down to be handed down to future generations. She was a very giving person and ensured that everyone had a gift under her meticulously decorated Christmas tree. Pearl's first love was for the Lord and she shared her faith with everyone. She sang with the Praise and Worship Team at Luna Pier Full Gospel.
Edna Pearl Myers, age 79, of Adrian, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands: Thomas and Loren; grandson: Daniel Stephen Lehr; two brothers; two sisters; and three infant siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are six children: Russell (Therese) Smith, Randy Smith, Diane (Duane) Schmidt, Sandy (Robert) Spain, Connie (Denny) Williams, and Ronnie Smith; sixteen grandchildren; twenty seven great-grandchildren plus one on the way, and many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Life will be held at Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, Michigan 48182 on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. preceded by visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan's mandates, guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry and no food or beverages will be permitted in the building.