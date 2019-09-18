|
|
Edward "Nick" Clegg, age 91, of Rockwood, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at home.
Born July 18, 1928, in Carleton, Nick was the son of Edward and Beatrice (Reed) Clegg. He married the love of his life, Arlys Laura, in June of 1948. Nick was employed as a Pipe Fitter with Monsanto Chemical in Trenton for over 38 years, retiring in 1988. He was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood, and a past member of the Rockwood Moose Lodge. Nick enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling up north.
Nick leaves to cherish his memory, Arlys, is wife of the past 71 years; children: Michael Clegg of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Donn Clegg of Monroe, Anthony Clegg of Monroe, Gary (Donna) Clegg of Seymour, Tennessee and Christopher Clegg of Rockwood; as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings: Robert, Fred, Beatrice, Janice, Janette, Deloris and Henrietta.
A celebration of Nick's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be a rosary service at 7:15 with Deacon David Drysdale. The funeral will be Thursday. He will lie in state from 10am until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30am from St. Mary Our Lady of The Annunciation Catholic Church in Rockwood. Fr. James Rafferty, pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Nick may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019