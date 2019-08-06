Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park

Edward J. Taborski


1933 - 2019
Edward J. Taborski Obituary
Edward J. Taborski, age 86 of Carleton, passed away at home on Thursday August 1, 2019.

Edward was born on July 1, 1933 in Detroit, MI to the late Joseph and Sophia (Hucko) Taborski. He graduated Monroe High School and shortly after served in the United States Army. During the Korean War, his role was a technical inspector and mechanic of various engineering equipment. Later on, he met and married Anna (Kidd). They then had three children to complete their family. Up until Ed's passing, they spent almost 61 wonderful years together.

Beloved husband of Anna Taborski. Loving father of Belinda (Mark) Brabhan, Paul Taborski, and David Taborski. Dearest brother of Agnes Lehr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Sophia (Hucko) Taborski, sister; Helen Murdock, nephew; Howard Lehr Jr., and niece; Shirley Call.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM held at Rupp Funeral Home. There will also be a second day of visitation on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 12 to 8 PM at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11 AM also at Rupp Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Tony Scott. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
