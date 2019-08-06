|
Edward J. Taborski, age 86 of Carleton, passed away at home on Thursday August 1, 2019.
Edward was born on July 1, 1933 in Detroit, MI to the late Joseph and Sophia (Hucko) Taborski. He graduated Monroe High School and shortly after served in the United States Army. During the Korean War, his role was a technical inspector and mechanic of various engineering equipment. Later on, he met and married Anna (Kidd). They then had three children to complete their family. Up until Ed's passing, they spent almost 61 wonderful years together.
Beloved husband of Anna Taborski. Loving father of Belinda (Mark) Brabhan, Paul Taborski, and David Taborski. Dearest brother of Agnes Lehr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Sophia (Hucko) Taborski, sister; Helen Murdock, nephew; Howard Lehr Jr., and niece; Shirley Call.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM held at Rupp Funeral Home. There will also be a second day of visitation on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 12 to 8 PM at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11 AM also at Rupp Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Tony Scott. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park.
