Edward Simon Manor was born on April 22, 1927, in Berlin Township, Michigan. He was the son of the late Camilus Manor and the late Eleanor (Lorenz) Manor.
Ed married Ruth Ann Martell on May 6, 1950, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Monroe, Michigan, officiated by Reverend John Kiernan. Sadly, Ruth Ann, preceded him in death on January 17, 2013. Edward graduated from All Saints High School in Detroit in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served aboard the USS Adirondack from 1945 until 1948.
Edward was a master plumber and member of Local 671 Plumbers and Pipefitters. He at one time owned Newport Plumbing and Heating. Edward retired in 1989 after 15 years as the City of Monroe's plumbing, heating and mechanical inspector.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, playing cards and putting puzzles together.
Edward was a member of St. Mary Parish in Monroe and of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his sons Mark Manor of Monroe, Paul (Debra) Manor of Temperance, Phillip (Cheryl) Manor of Ludington, Jay (Susan) Manor of Broomfield, Colorado, Christopher (Wanda) Manor of Toledo, Ohio, and Timothy Manor of Flint, Texas. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Linda Manor, granddaughter Julie Manor and five siblings: Marian Reaume, Joyce Mulcahy, Dolores O'Brien and Roy and Floyd Manor.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the employees of Brookdale of Monroe for the wonderful care given to Ed over the last 2 ½ years.
A memorial mass is being planned at St. Mary Parish in Monroe. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Elara Caring Hospice in Adrian, Michigan or the .
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 1, 2020