Edwin C. Tiller, 89, of Temperance, and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, closed his eyes for the last time and opened them in the presence of Jesus Christ, on the Lord's Day, Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 9, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Charles and Ruth (Hunter) Tiller.
Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Rose M. Martin in 1985, and retired from General Mills in Toledo, with over 30 years of service in the accounting department.
He loved his family and friends and the time they spent together. He enjoyed attending Bedford Alliance Church and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 3925. He loved ballroom dancing with his wife, always looking for euchre players and in the summer it was water volleyball players. He was forever health-conscious and exercising was always a priority.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and sons Gerald and David.
Surviving are his loving wife Rose Tiller; children Michael (Carrie) Tiller, and Sherri Lynn (Kenneth) White; stepchildren Debra White, Keith (Rhonda) Martin, Kathleen (Larry) Shaffer, Kevin (Jacqueline) Martin, Daniel (Brenda) Martin, Dean Martin, Randy Lonsway; 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren.
With the Covid-19, services at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bedford Alliance Church and Hospice of SE Michigan.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 5, 2020