1/1
Edwin Thomas Leonard
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Thomas Leonard was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Maybee, Michigan to Hubert I. and Ida K. (Gramlich) Leonard. He was raised in the Maybee, Newport, and Monroe areas. He attended the Hall of Divine Child, graduated from Monroe High School in 1943 and attended the University of Toledo.
He proudly served in the United States Navy in WWII on the USS Terror (CM-5), which was a fleet minelayer and served in the Pacific. They endured a Kamikaze attack on May 1, 1945, in Kerama Retto, (island group 15 miles west of Okinawa).
Upon his discharge from the Navy, he married Betty Lou Spackman on February 12, 1946. She was the love of his life and from Butte, Montana. After the marriage they made their home in Monroe, Michigan, where they raised their 5 children. They were married for 74 years.
Ed worked with his father at Leonard's Garage, Inc., also at the Rossford Ordnance Depot and with the Thomas D. Murphy Co. before choosing a career with State Farm Insurance where he was an agent from 1955 – 1993. Ed and his son, Morris also owned and operated Leonard's Feathers (a pheasant farm located on the family farm in Newport, MI).
Ed and Betty were devout members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, then St. Mary's Catholic Church, both in Monroe, Michigan. Ed sang in both the church choir and Resurrection choir. He also enjoyed his time singing with the Floral City Harmonizers in Monroe. Ed enjoyed many other activities and interests including traveling, travel trailer clubs, bowling, hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, but mainly spending time with his family and friends.
Edwin was a very kind, patient and honest man who loved his family and friends deeply. His guiding light is treasured and will be forever missed.
His passing was preceded by his parents, a son: Edwin Jr., and grandson: Royal Brent Keller, a great granddaughter: Miranda Lynn Wiley and siblings: Geraldine Leonard Gregg, Merlin Leonard and Lawrence Wolfe.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife: Betty Lou; three daughters: Margaret (Gerald) Ellison of Carleton, MI: Jeanne (Mark) Garber of McLean, IL.; and Joann (Joel) Van Aken of Monroe, MI; a son: Morris (Janet) Leonard of Newport, MI.; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He also leaves behind his sisters: Virginia Leach and RuthAnn Sanchez and a brother: Norman Wolfe.
The visitation and the funeral service will be private due to COVID-19. Burial will take place at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Words of inspiration and condolence may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved