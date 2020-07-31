Edwin Thomas Leonard was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Maybee, Michigan to Hubert I. and Ida K. (Gramlich) Leonard. He was raised in the Maybee, Newport, and Monroe areas. He attended the Hall of Divine Child, graduated from Monroe High School in 1943 and attended the University of Toledo.
He proudly served in the United States Navy in WWII on the USS Terror (CM-5), which was a fleet minelayer and served in the Pacific. They endured a Kamikaze attack on May 1, 1945, in Kerama Retto, (island group 15 miles west of Okinawa).
Upon his discharge from the Navy, he married Betty Lou Spackman on February 12, 1946. She was the love of his life and from Butte, Montana. After the marriage they made their home in Monroe, Michigan, where they raised their 5 children. They were married for 74 years.
Ed worked with his father at Leonard's Garage, Inc., also at the Rossford Ordnance Depot and with the Thomas D. Murphy Co. before choosing a career with State Farm Insurance where he was an agent from 1955 – 1993. Ed and his son, Morris also owned and operated Leonard's Feathers (a pheasant farm located on the family farm in Newport, MI).
Ed and Betty were devout members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, then St. Mary's Catholic Church, both in Monroe, Michigan. Ed sang in both the church choir and Resurrection choir. He also enjoyed his time singing with the Floral City Harmonizers in Monroe. Ed enjoyed many other activities and interests including traveling, travel trailer clubs, bowling, hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, but mainly spending time with his family and friends.
Edwin was a very kind, patient and honest man who loved his family and friends deeply. His guiding light is treasured and will be forever missed.
His passing was preceded by his parents, a son: Edwin Jr., and grandson: Royal Brent Keller, a great granddaughter: Miranda Lynn Wiley and siblings: Geraldine Leonard Gregg, Merlin Leonard and Lawrence Wolfe.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife: Betty Lou; three daughters: Margaret (Gerald) Ellison of Carleton, MI: Jeanne (Mark) Garber of McLean, IL.; and Joann (Joel) Van Aken of Monroe, MI; a son: Morris (Janet) Leonard of Newport, MI.; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He also leaves behind his sisters: Virginia Leach and RuthAnn Sanchez and a brother: Norman Wolfe.
The visitation and the funeral service will be private due to COVID-19. Burial will take place at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Words of inspiration and condolence may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.