Eiko Calender-Walls, age 91, of Brooklyn, Michigan, formerly of Carleton, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at the IHM Health Center.
Born April 27, 1928, in Fukuoka, Japan, Eiko was one of six children born from the union of Sakita and Masako (Nishiyama) Shimada. She was married to George Calender, who preceded her in death March 1, 1970. She then married James Walls in 1973. He preceded her in death September 1, 2001. A dedicated homemaker, Eiko was a member of the Carleton Garden Club and she taught Japanese art, cooking and flower arranging at the Mott Foundation in Flint. She enjoyed cooking and arranging flowers, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Eiko leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Douglas (Carol) Calender of Monroe, Stephanie (Daniel Wheeler) Calender of Wixom, Kenyon (Karen) Calender of Monroe and Melanie (Joseph) Calender-Parin; as well as 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to her two husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Cassandra Shackelford.
In accordance with Eiko's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Inurnment will be with her husband George at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2020