Hardworking. The best host. Caretaker. Phenomenal cook. Contagious laugh.
Those are the descriptions that followed Eileen Marie Heck throughout her life – and will continue to be used to cherish her memory.
But the ultimate way she will be remembered is as "Granny." The true matriarch of a large family in south Monroe County, Eilieen was said to be everyone's granny, even if there was no blood relation.
Granny was born Eileen Marie Miller on Nov. 30, 1928, in Monroe. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mabel (Cousino) Miller.
She attended St. Joseph Grade School, Erie, and graduated from Bedford High School in 1947. She married the love of her life, Harold F. Heck, on April 12, 1947. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie.
Granny worked hard to care for the needs of her husband, children, and later, grandchildren, who she often babysat. Growing up, some of her grandchildren were blessed to live across the street from her, where they often were under her care.
She was known for her delicious cooking and baking – from the homemade noodles spread out across the kitchen table to her apple pies – that sometimes made it hard for her husband to watch his waistline.
Granny was especially well-known for homemade applesauce making. Family say they can still smell the apples and cinnamon cooking down in the kitchen. The grandchildren also raved about how she made the "best" toast – although it sounds easy, no one's toast was like Granny's.
Granny also painstakingly prepared the fields to get ready for the Detroit Farmer's Market. She earned the title of "Laundry Queen" – since she had linens hanging from the clothesline, even in winter.
She was a member of the Lynn C. Weeman Post Ladies Auxillary and the Erie Ladies Auxillary.
Eileen "Granny" Marie Heck, 91, of Erie, died Thursday, Dec, 12, 2019, at home while under the care of ProMedica Hospice. Her family was at her side.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband, Harold, of 53 years, on Jan. 16, 2000; a brother, Chuck Miller; two sisters. Pat Betts and JoAnne St. Bernard; and several nieces and nephews.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two sons: Gary Heck of Westland and Ronnie "Gordy" (Mary Kaye) Heck of Erie; three daughters: Connie (Bernie) Stubleski of Erie, Debbie (Chuck) Sedlar of Temperance, and Sherri "Tookie" (Ray) Boron of Newport; 17 grandchildren: Treassa Heck of Erie, Tammy (Eric) Owens of Temperance, Carol (Keith) Ellsworth of Lambertville, Gary J. Heck Jr. of Lambertville, Kelli Stubleski of Erie, Kraig (Debbie) Stubleski of Monroe, La., Kristopher "Doyle" (Tara) Stubleski of Erie, Kristie (Steve) McCarthy of Erie, Brent (Sandy) Sedlar of Dexter, Brooke (Dave) Lajiness of Dexter, Kiersten Sedlar of Colorado, Cody (Becky) Sedlar of Temperance, Ashley (Kevin) Snyder of Temperance, Justin "Digger" (Danielle) Heck of Erie, Katelyn (Todd) Hodge of Erie, Kyle Boron (Caitlin Taylor) of Monroe, Kasey (Katie Daniels) Boron of Newport; 38 great-grandchildren with one on the way; eight great-great grandchildren; a special cousin: Marilyn Miller of Erie; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Erie, 9156 Summit St., 734-848-5185, where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
She will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2214 Manhattan St.,Erie. Her nephew, Father Dan Geyman of St. Francis in Traverse City, will officiate.
Procession will follow to the church cemetery for burial.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church, Erie, or ProMedica Monroe Hospice. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, or share a photo at www.merklefs.com.
The Heck Family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to ProMedica Hospice, Chaplain Mike, Molly, Kim, Karen, Kelly, and Granny's special granddaughter, Ashley, for the compassionate care afforded Eileen.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019